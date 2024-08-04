Japan Women’s Soccer Team Falls to U.S. in Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics
0:40 JST, August 4, 2024
Japan’s women’s soccer team, ranked No. 7 in the world, was defeated 1-0 by fifth-ranked U.S. in the quarterfinals on Saturday, failing to advance to the semifinals at the Paris Olympics.
The Japan team, dubbed Nadeshiko Japan, fought through the 90 minutes with the score at 0-0, but conceded a goal in extra time. Nadeshiko has failed to advance beyond the quarterfinal stage at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics as well as last year’s World Cup.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
-
Japan Beats Israel in Olympic Men’s Soccer, Winning All 3 Group Stage Matches
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- BOJ Underestimated Impact of 2014 Tax Hike
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes