Japan Women’s Soccer Team Falls to U.S. in Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

AP

Trinity Rodman of the United States, right, scores the opening goal during the quarterfinal women’s soccer match between the United States and the Japan at the Parc des Princes at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday.

Japan’s women’s soccer team, ranked No. 7 in the world, was defeated 1-0 by fifth-ranked U.S. in the quarterfinals on Saturday, failing to advance to the semifinals at the Paris Olympics.

The Japan team, dubbed Nadeshiko Japan, fought through the 90 minutes with the score at 0-0, but conceded a goal in extra time. Nadeshiko has failed to advance beyond the quarterfinal stage at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics as well as last year’s World Cup.