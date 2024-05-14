Uniqlo Designs Official Wear for Swedish Team at Paris Games; Special Clothes Co-Designed With Athletes to Go on Sale June 3

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Official apparel produced by Uniqlo Co. for the Swedish team at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics is seen in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Uniqlo Co. announced Tuesday that it will provide official apparel for the Swedish team at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. In conjunction with this, the company will also begin public sales on June 3 of apparel developed in cooperation with Swedish athletes who will compete at the Games.

In addition to clothing for training and the opening and closing ceremonies, Uniqlo will also provide outfits for competitions in such sports as golf and tennis. This is the third time for the company to provide official apparel for the Swedish team.

The design of the team’s apparel incorporates the blue and yellow of the Swedish flag and blends well with the Parisian cityscape, Uniqlo said.

In Japan, the special clothing made in cooperation with Swedish athletes will be available at nine stores nationwide and online.