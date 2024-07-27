Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Ikee, Hirai Advance to Semifinals in 100-meter Butterfly at Paris Olympics

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Rikako Ikee swims in the women’s 100-meter butterfly preliminary round at Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:40 JST, July 27, 2024

Rikako Ikee advanced to the semifinals, finishing 14th overall in the preliminary round of the women’s 100-meter butterfly at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Mizuki Hirai placed second overall, also advancing to the semifinals.

