Japan’s Official Paris Sunrise Inspired Uniform for 2024 Olympics Unveiled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Athletes show off the official uniform for Japan’s national team at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics on Wednesday.

With exactly 100 days left until the opening ceremony of the Paris Games, the Japanese national team’s official uniform was unveiled on Wednesday.

Both Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear the uniform for medal ceremonies and while in the Olympic Village. The red tops are inspired by the Paris sunrise, expressing the strength and warmth of the gradient sky taking on the morning glow.

Produced by major sports good manufacturer Asics Corp., the uniform has both air-permeability and the ability to retain heat in consideration to the Paris climate which features greatly fluctuating temperatures. The use of recycled materials led to 34% less green gas emissions during manufacture compared to the sportswear for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to Asics.

“With three more months to go, I’ll brace myself again and do my best toward my goals,” said gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, 22, at the press conference in Tokyo.