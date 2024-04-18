Japan’s Official Paris Sunrise Inspired Uniform for 2024 Olympics Unveiled
13:23 JST, April 18, 2024
With exactly 100 days left until the opening ceremony of the Paris Games, the Japanese national team’s official uniform was unveiled on Wednesday.
Both Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear the uniform for medal ceremonies and while in the Olympic Village. The red tops are inspired by the Paris sunrise, expressing the strength and warmth of the gradient sky taking on the morning glow.
Produced by major sports good manufacturer Asics Corp., the uniform has both air-permeability and the ability to retain heat in consideration to the Paris climate which features greatly fluctuating temperatures. The use of recycled materials led to 34% less green gas emissions during manufacture compared to the sportswear for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to Asics.
“With three more months to go, I’ll brace myself again and do my best toward my goals,” said gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, 22, at the press conference in Tokyo.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content
-
Takerufuji captures historic title at Spring Grand Tournament
-
Shohei Ohtani Defied Ex-Interpreter’s Request to Cover Up Fraud, Report
-
FIFA Cancels Japan vs. N. Korea World Cup Qualifier
-
The Sumo Scene / Banishment of Hokuseiho Was the Right Move, but Sad in a Way
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content