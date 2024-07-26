Man Believed to be 1 of 2 Missing Police Officers Found Unconscious in Shinjo, Yamagata Pref.
16:48 JST, July 26, 2024
A man was found Friday near the site in Shinjo, Yamagata Prefecture, where two police officers went missing after their police car, which was dispatched to a rescue call in heavy rain, was washed away. The man is believed to be one of them.
He was found unconscious in a tributary of the Mogami River at around 2:25 p.m.
