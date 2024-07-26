Man Believed to be 1 of 2 Missing Police Officers Found Unconscious in Shinjo, Yamagata Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Yamagata Prefectural Police car, center, believed to have been washed away by heavy rain, was found Friday morning in Shinjo, Yamagata Prefecture.

A man was found Friday near the site in Shinjo, Yamagata Prefecture, where two police officers went missing after their police car, which was dispatched to a rescue call in heavy rain, was washed away. The man is believed to be one of them.

He was found unconscious in a tributary of the Mogami River at around 2:25 p.m.