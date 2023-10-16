- OLYMPICS & PARALYMPICS
Cricket, Flag Football, Lacrosse, Squash, Baseball-Softball Make 2028 LA Olympics Cut
16:52 JST, October 16, 2023
MUMBAI (Reuters) – Five sports, including cricket and flag football, were included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics on Monday after the approval of the International Olympic Committee.
Cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball had been proposed by the LA 2028 Games organizers for inclusion and received the approval at a IOC meeting in Mumbai.
Each host city, under IOC rules, can request the inclusion of several sports for their edition of the Games.
