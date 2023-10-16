Home>SPORTS>OLYMPICS & PARALYMPICS
Cricket, Flag Football, Lacrosse, Squash, Baseball-Softball Make 2028 LA Olympics Cut

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A view shows the Olympic Rings in front of the Olympic House, headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), during the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 28, 2023.

Reuters

16:52 JST, October 16, 2023

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Five sports, including cricket and flag football, were included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics on Monday after the approval of the International Olympic Committee.

Cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball had been proposed by the LA 2028 Games organizers for inclusion and received the approval at a IOC meeting in Mumbai.

Each host city, under IOC rules, can request the inclusion of several sports for their edition of the Games.

