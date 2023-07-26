Paris 2024 Olympic Games Torch Unveiled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

President of Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet, left, and Paris torch designer Mathieu Lehanneur show the torch at a press conference in Saint-Denis, France, on Tuesday.

SAINT-DENIS, France — The design of the torch to be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games was unveiled at a press conference in the Paris suburb of Saint Denis on Tuesday.

The Games organizing committee unveiled the torch, which was designed by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur. For the first time in its history, the Olympic Games will feature an equal number of male and female athletes, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games will share the same emblem design. To demonstrate this theme of equality, the torch sports a perfectly symmetrical design.

The torch, 70 centimeters long and weighing 1.5 kilograms, features ripples on its smooth surface that were inspired by the waters of the Seine River. It has a pale silver texture that is said to be made up of a champagne color mixed with gold, silver and bronze, the colors of medals awarded at the games.