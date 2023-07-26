- OLYMPICS & PARALYMPICS
Paris 2024 Olympic Games Torch Unveiled
13:33 JST, July 26, 2023
SAINT-DENIS, France — The design of the torch to be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games was unveiled at a press conference in the Paris suburb of Saint Denis on Tuesday.
The Games organizing committee unveiled the torch, which was designed by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur. For the first time in its history, the Olympic Games will feature an equal number of male and female athletes, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games will share the same emblem design. To demonstrate this theme of equality, the torch sports a perfectly symmetrical design.
The torch, 70 centimeters long and weighing 1.5 kilograms, features ripples on its smooth surface that were inspired by the waters of the Seine River. It has a pale silver texture that is said to be made up of a champagne color mixed with gold, silver and bronze, the colors of medals awarded at the games.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 32nd Homer of Season; Dodgers Rout Angels 10-5
-
Para-athletes Hone Skills in Mixed-ability Competitions Following Tokyo Games
-
Ohtani Hits the Longest Home Run of His MLB Career to Reach 30 This Season
-
Shohei Ohtani Homers in 9th Inning, Angels Win 13-12 in 10th on Astros Error
-
(Update1) Japan’s 17-Year-Old Tokito Oda Wins Wimbledon Wheelchair Finals
JN ACCESS RANKING