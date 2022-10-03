IOC chief cancels trip to Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

IOC President Thomas Bach, center, attends the state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Sept. 27.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has cancelled a trip to Tokyo to participate in an Oct. 16 event commemorating the first anniversary of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympics, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The Japanese Olympic Committee and the city of Sapporo, which hope to bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics, had been mulling a meeting between Bach and Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto, but will now revisit their plans.