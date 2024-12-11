Miyu Yamashita, Saki Baba; 3 other Japanese Earn Cards on ’25 LPGA Tour

Yu Hirasawa / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Saki Baba watches her birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final LPGA Tour qualifying round on Tuesday in Mobile, Ala.

MOBILE, Ala. — The Japanese presence on the LPGA Tour was significantly expanded for next season when Miyu Yamashita took medalist honors and four compatriots also earned their 2025 tour cards at the final qualifying tournament.

Yamashita shot an 8-under 64 in the fifth and final round, which was extended a day by bad weather, on Tuesday in Mobile, Ala., to finish atop the leaderboard with a 27-under 331 total in the last stage of the LPGA Q-Series.

Yamashita is a 13-time winner on the Japan LPGA Tour.

Chisato Iwai placed second at 21 under and twin sister Akie was another five shots back in a tie for fifth place as both finished among the top 25 plus ties that secured tour cards.

Also making it were Yuri Yoshida, who finished in ninth place, and 19-year-old Saki Baba, who sank a birdie putt on the 18th hole to squeeze into a group of three that tied for 24th place.

Two years ago, Baba became the first Japanese in 37 years to win the U.S. Amateur Championship.