Norris Nabs Nippon Series; Kanaya Claims Money Crown

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takumi Kanaya gestures after sinking an eagle putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the Nippon Series JT Cup on Sunday in Inagi, Tokyo.

South Africa’s Shaun Norris shot a final-round 2-under 68 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory in the Japan pro tour’s season-ending Nippon Series JT Cup, while Takumi Kanaya finished third to overtake Kensei Hirata and claim his first money crown.

Norris, starting out one stroke behind leader Keita Nakajima on the per-70 Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club course in Inagi, Tokyo, had four birdies before carding his lone bogey on the final par-3 18th hole to finish at 12-under 268

The 42-year-old Norris earned ¥40 million with his third major and seventh overall win on the Japan tour, and first since winning the Japan Open in 2021.

Naoyuki Kataoka shot a even-par 70 to finish alone in second at 10-under 270, one shot ahead of Kanaya and two better than Nakajima, who struggled with a final-round 73.

Kanaya went into the tournament trailing Hirata by about ¥2.9 million in the money standings. He shot a 67 to finish third at 271, good for ¥10 million in prize money and giving him ¥119,551,222 for the season. Hirata earned just ¥1.9 million when he ended up 17th at even-par 280 and ended with ¥114,388,472.

Nakajima, last year’s money champion who has played most of this season on the European tour, had put together three straight under-par rounds, but fell out of the lead Sunday when he carded a double-bogey on the par-4 fourth hole. Four bogeys over the back nine ended any chance of a comeback.