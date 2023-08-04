- FIGURE SKATING
Yuzuru Hanyu Announces Marriage
23:49 JST, August 4, 2023
Yuzuru Hanyu, two-time Winter Olympic figure skating champion, 28, announced his marriage on his official social media account on Friday.
