Home>SPORTS>FIGURE SKATING
  • FIGURE SKATING

Yuzuru Hanyu Announces Marriage

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yuzuru Hanyu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:49 JST, August 4, 2023

Yuzuru Hanyu, two-time Winter Olympic figure skating champion, 28, announced his marriage on his official social media account on Friday.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING