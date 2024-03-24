Yuma Kagiyama of Japan Win Silver, Defending World Champion Shoma Uno of Japan Fall to Fourth; Ilia Malinin Takes Men’s World Figure Skating Crown in Record
12:50 JST, March 24, 2024
MONTREAL (AP) — American figure skating star Ilia Malinin is a world champion — and a world-record holder.
Malinin put on a dominant display that included a jaw-dropping six quad jumps — including his patented quad axel — to snag the men’s singles crown Saturday night at the world championships.
After placing third in Thursday’s short program, the 19-year-old scored a world record 227.79 in the free program while skating to the “Succession” soundtrack to bring his total to 333.76 — more than 20 points than the rest of the field.
Malinin dropped to the ice in disbelief after presenting his sheer athletics to a rowdy Bell Centre crowd that cheered and clapped the whole way.
He dethroned two-time defending world champion Shoma Uno of Japan, who fell to fourth (280.85) after missing two quad jumps to start his program.
Yuma Kagiyama of Japan won silver (309.65) and Adam Siao Him Fa of France claimed bronze (284.39). Siao Him Fa climbed from 19th to third with an awe-inspiring display of his own, which included a backflip.
Earlier Saturday, 2022 Olympic champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States defended their ice dance world title with a season-best total score of 222.20.
Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won silver (219.68) and Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri claimed bronze (216.52).
It’s Montreal’s first time hosting the event since 1932. The city was supposed to stage the 2020 championship but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the competition.
Boston will hold the 2025 competition.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Gets Married, He Says on His Official Instagram Account (Update 2)
-
Shohei Ohtani Says Wife Is ‘Ordinary Japanese Woman’; Couple Met 3 Years Ago, Got Engaged Last Year (UPDATE 1)
-
Japanese Runner Nishiyama Finishes 9th Place in Tokyo Marathon; Osako Secures Place in Paris Games
-
Inka Wada Wins Bronze in Women’s Parallel Slalom Snowboarding; 15-year-old’s 2nd Bronze at Winter Deaflympics
-
The Sumo Scene / New Ozeki Kotonowaka to Retain Name for 1 Tourney to Honor Father
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- “Shunto” Pay Hike Demands Top 5% for 1st Time in 30 Yrs
- Japan Logs ¥438 Billion Current Account Surplus in January