Shoma Uno, Japan’s Figure Skater, Announces Retirement; “Thanks for Great Competition Life” on his SNS

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shoma Uno performing at the All Japan Figure Skating Championships on December 25, 2023.

Men’s figure skater Shoma Uno, 26, announced on his SNS Thursday that he will retire from active competition. He posted, “Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me.” He will hold a press conference next Tuesday.

Uno is from Aichi Prefecture. He won a silver medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, his first appearance at the Olympics, and a bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Games. He won the All Japan Championships six times and the World Championships in 2022 and 2023 consecutively.

At the World Championships this March in Montreal, Canada, where he was aiming to become the first Japanese male skater to win three consecutive World Championships, he scored the highest score this season (107.72 points) in the short program to take the top spot, but made a mistake in the free skate and came in fourth, missing the podium. Uno posted on his SNS, “I have made the decision to retire from active competition,” “I am very grateful that I could continue for 21 years and had a wonderful competition life.”