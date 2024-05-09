Shoma Uno, Japan’s Figure Skater, Announces Retirement; “Thanks for Great Competition Life” on his SNS
12:23 JST, May 9, 2024
Men’s figure skater Shoma Uno, 26, announced on his SNS Thursday that he will retire from active competition. He posted, “Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me.” He will hold a press conference next Tuesday.
Uno is from Aichi Prefecture. He won a silver medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, his first appearance at the Olympics, and a bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Games. He won the All Japan Championships six times and the World Championships in 2022 and 2023 consecutively.
At the World Championships this March in Montreal, Canada, where he was aiming to become the first Japanese male skater to win three consecutive World Championships, he scored the highest score this season (107.72 points) in the short program to take the top spot, but made a mistake in the free skate and came in fourth, missing the podium. Uno posted on his SNS, “I have made the decision to retire from active competition,” “I am very grateful that I could continue for 21 years and had a wonderful competition life.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Defied Ex-Interpreter’s Request to Cover Up Fraud, Report
-
Shohei Ohtani Makes Rare Public Appearance with Wife at Dodgers’ Charity Event
-
Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 6 Shutout Innings Help Dodgers Finish Sweep, Defeat Nats 2-1
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 176 MLB Homers; the Most by a Japanese-Born Player Surpassing Hideki Matsui
-
Interest in Hosting Olympics ‘Never So High’, Says IOC Boss
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals