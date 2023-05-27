Home>SPORTS>FIGURE SKATING
‘Fantasy on Ice’ Opens for 2023 with Yuzuru Hanyu

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yuzuru Hanyu performs in the “Fantasy on Ice” figure skating show on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:06 JST, May 27, 2023

The “Fantasy on Ice 2023” figure skating show opened in Chiba on Friday, and top skaters from Japan and abroad, including two-time Winter Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu, gave a spectacular performance.

Hanyu was the last skater to appear in the rink, and his graceful movements to Japanese music thrilled the audience. Women’s skater Mai Mihara, winner of the gold medal at the Grand Prix Final last December, also performed. The show will be held at four locations across Japan.

