Ice Dancing Duo of Daisuke Takahashi, Kana Muramoto Announces Retirement

Daisuke Takahashi, right, and Kana Muramoto perform their free program in ice dancing at the ISU World Team Trophy in Tokyo in April.

The figure skating ice dance team of Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi, the winners at last year’s All-Japan Figure Skating Championships, announced their retirement from competition on Monday.

“We have decided to retire from competition after this season,” Takahashi said in announcing the decision in a video posted on their joint Instagram account.