- FIGURE SKATING
Ice Dancing Duo of Daisuke Takahashi, Kana Muramoto Announces Retirement
17:54 JST, May 1, 2023
The figure skating ice dance team of Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi, the winners at last year’s All-Japan Figure Skating Championships, announced their retirement from competition on Monday.
“We have decided to retire from competition after this season,” Takahashi said in announcing the decision in a video posted on their joint Instagram account.
