Shoma Uno Withdraws from World Team Trophy in Figure Skating with Ankle Injury

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shoma Uno is seen at the Saitama Super Arena on March 25.

The Japan Skating Federation said Monday that Shoma Uno will not take part in the World Team Trophy in Figure Skating — opening Thursday in Tokyo — due to an ankle injury.

Shun Sato will compete in his place.

Uno has been diagnosed with ligament and cartilage damage in his right ankle and will be out for two weeks.

“I’ve been doing my best in training and treatment, but I haven’t been able to get back to a competitive level, which is a very frustrating conclusion,” Uno said via the federation. “I’ll continue to work hard every day so that I can improve even more for next season.”