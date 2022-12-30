Wonder wall

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Images of 10 figure skaters including Shoma Uno and Mao Asada adorn a wall at the Chukyo University Ice Arena in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. The 4-meter-high display was unveiled Tuesday at the rink, where many (of the) famous figure skaters have practiced. “I hope the next generation of skaters will think, ‘I want to be one of them,’” Chukyo University’s skating club director Kenji Hayashida said at an unveiling ceremony.