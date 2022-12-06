- FIGURE SKATING
Yuzuru Hanyu to give solo ice show at Tokyo Dome in February
14:34 JST, December 6, 2022
Two-time Winter Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who turned professional in July, revealed Monday his plan to give a solo ice show in Tokyo on Feb. 26 next year.
The show is titled “Gift” and will be the first-ever solo ice show at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.
Hanyu, 27, made the statement after appearing on the final day of his solo ice show “Prologue,” which he also produced, in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.
For the show’s opening, he performed “Seimei,” the free skate he executed at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in 2018, earning him his second consecutive gold medal in men’s singles figure skating. He mesmerized the crowd with a quadruple jump and three triple axels.
Hanyu said he has fond memories of the city of Hachinohe, where he practiced after ice skating rinks in his home city of Sendai were damaged by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011.
Reflecting on “Prologue,” Hanyu said, “By completing a show with an interesting and meaningful program, I’ve taken my first step toward my ideal of a pro.”
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan come from behind to stun Germany 2-1
-
Global superstar Shohei Ohtani to appear in university English textbook
-
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
-
Tokyo prosecutors believe Takeda cannot be pursued in Games corruption case
-
Qatar opens World Cup with lavish half-hour ceremony : Jung Kook performs at the opening ceremony
JN ACCESS RANKING