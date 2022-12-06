Yuzuru Hanyu to give solo ice show at Tokyo Dome in February

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuzuru Hanyu performs “Haru yo, Koi” during the ice show “Prologue” in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Monday.

Two-time Winter Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who turned professional in July, revealed Monday his plan to give a solo ice show in Tokyo on Feb. 26 next year.

The show is titled “Gift” and will be the first-ever solo ice show at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

Hanyu, 27, made the statement after appearing on the final day of his solo ice show “Prologue,” which he also produced, in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture.

For the show’s opening, he performed “Seimei,” the free skate he executed at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in 2018, earning him his second consecutive gold medal in men’s singles figure skating. He mesmerized the crowd with a quadruple jump and three triple axels.

Hanyu said he has fond memories of the city of Hachinohe, where he practiced after ice skating rinks in his home city of Sendai were damaged by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011.

Reflecting on “Prologue,” Hanyu said, “By completing a show with an interesting and meaningful program, I’ve taken my first step toward my ideal of a pro.”