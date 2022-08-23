Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuzuru Hanyu speaks to a camera while livestreaming during a public workout in Sendai on Aug. 10.

Two-time Winter Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu has amassed more than 680,000 registered users on his official YouTube channel as of Tuesday morning, just over two weeks since starting it.

Hanyu, who announced his retirement from competitive figure skating in July, started the channel on Aug. 7 and has uploaded videos of introductions and a performance.

Hanyu, 27, did not have official Twitter or Instagram accounts until he retired from competitive skating. He hopes to deepen interaction with fans via the internet.

“I want people to see what I pursue as an athlete,” Hanyu said.