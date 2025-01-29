Japanese Economist Takuro Morinaga Dies at 67

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Takuro Morinaga

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Popular Japanese economist Takuro Morinaga, a professor at Dokkyo University in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, died of cancer of unknown primary at his home on Tuesday, his office said. He was 67.

Morinaga joined a predecessor to Japan Tobacco Inc. in 1980 after graduating from the University of Tokyo. He once worked at a government agency currently called the Cabinet Office and a private think tank.

He also appeared in many television programs and was nicknamed “Moritaku.”