Japanese Economist Takuro Morinaga Dies at 67

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Takuro Morinaga

Jiji Press

11:04 JST, January 29, 2025

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Popular Japanese economist Takuro Morinaga, a professor at Dokkyo University in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, died of cancer of unknown primary at his home on Tuesday, his office said. He was 67.

Morinaga joined a predecessor to Japan Tobacco Inc. in 1980 after graduating from the University of Tokyo. He once worked at a government agency currently called the Cabinet Office and a private think tank.

He also appeared in many television programs and was nicknamed “Moritaku.”

