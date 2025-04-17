Akazawa Says U.S. Tariffs ‘Regrettable’ in Talks with Trump
12:58 JST, April 17, 2025
Japan’s chief negotiator on U.S. tariff policy Ryosei Akazawa, in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday, said that the Japanese side strongly regrets the latest U.S. tariff measures.
“Both sides agreed to engage in discussions in a frank and constructive manner and to reach an agreement as soon as possible,” Akazawa, who also serves as minister of economic revitalization, told reporters after speaking with Trump and other U.S. officials.
Akazawa said that both sides would coordinate to hold another meeting by the end of this month.
After speaking to Trump at the White House for about 50 minutes, Akazawa said, “I told him that we found the U.S. tariff measures deeply regrettable and explained our thoughts on their impact on investment and employment in both Japan and the United States.”
Akazawa also said that Trump indicated that consultations with Japan are a top priority.
