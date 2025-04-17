Ishiba: Constructive Discussion Over Tariff Measures Held During Japan-U.S. Talks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is seen at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that constructive discussions had taken place in Washington during the first Japan-U.S. talks regarding the Trump administration’s tariff measures.

“I have received reports that frank and constructive discussions were held over a considerable period of time,” Ishiba told reporters on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo. “I believe that the discussions will lead to further progress.”

Ishiba also expressed his willingness to visit the United States at the “most appropriate time” to negotiate directly with Trump after assessing how future discussions progress.