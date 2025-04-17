Japan Lawmakers Mourn Death of Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State; Ishiba Says Armitage Dedicated Himself to Strengthening Japan-U.S. Alliance
1:00 JST, April 17, 2025
Ruling and opposition party lawmakers, as well as government officials, are mourning the passing of Richard Armitage, a former U.S. deputy secretary of state who passed away on Sunday.
The lawmakers and officials offered their gratitude for his contributions to strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba offered his condolences on Tuesday and said Armitage had “profound insight into U.S. policy toward Japan and dedicated himself to strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance.”
Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, at a press conference, spoke about his meeting with Armitage when he visited the United States after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“In the midst of tense international situations, he gave me a suggestion on how the alliance should be,” Nakatani said. “[Armitage’s death] is a big loss.”
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with Armitage in January this year when he visited Washington to attend U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.
“Though he was in a wheelchair, he looked well,” Iwaya said at a press conference on Tuesday. “So, it’s regrettable.”
“I want to continue his desire and make efforts to further strengthen the alliance,” Iwaya added during a session of the House of Councillors’ Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on the same day.
Akihisa Nagashima, special advisor to the prime minister, wrote on his X account that he delivered a congratulation speech for Armitage when the U.S. diplomat received an honorary doctoral degree from Keio University.
“His smile, while happily listening to my speech, is still in my memory. He probably passed away deeply concerned about the future of the United States,” Nagashima wrote.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, a former economy, trade and industry minister and a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker, also posted on X, saying: “He was a conservative politician with lot of wisdom and an important person who was knowledgeable about Japan. He was respected by people of all political backgrounds.
Junya Ogawa, secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said at a press conference, “He made great contributions to the Japan-U.S. relationship.”
Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said at a press conference, “I express my gratitude for his contributions to strengthening Japan-U.S. security relations.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Tokyo Police on High Alert Ahead of Opening; Officials Cautious over Possibility of Lone Offenders, Cyberattacks
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike