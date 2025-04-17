Japan Lawmakers Mourn Death of Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State; Ishiba Says Armitage Dedicated Himself to Strengthening Japan-U.S. Alliance

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Richard Armitage delivers his address at the Yomiuri International Forum 2018 in Tokyo in June 2018.

Ruling and opposition party lawmakers, as well as government officials, are mourning the passing of Richard Armitage, a former U.S. deputy secretary of state who passed away on Sunday.

The lawmakers and officials offered their gratitude for his contributions to strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba offered his condolences on Tuesday and said Armitage had “profound insight into U.S. policy toward Japan and dedicated himself to strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance.”

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, at a press conference, spoke about his meeting with Armitage when he visited the United States after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“In the midst of tense international situations, he gave me a suggestion on how the alliance should be,” Nakatani said. “[Armitage’s death] is a big loss.”

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with Armitage in January this year when he visited Washington to attend U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

“Though he was in a wheelchair, he looked well,” Iwaya said at a press conference on Tuesday. “So, it’s regrettable.”

“I want to continue his desire and make efforts to further strengthen the alliance,” Iwaya added during a session of the House of Councillors’ Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on the same day.

Akihisa Nagashima, special advisor to the prime minister, wrote on his X account that he delivered a congratulation speech for Armitage when the U.S. diplomat received an honorary doctoral degree from Keio University.

“His smile, while happily listening to my speech, is still in my memory. He probably passed away deeply concerned about the future of the United States,” Nagashima wrote.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, a former economy, trade and industry minister and a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker, also posted on X, saying: “He was a conservative politician with lot of wisdom and an important person who was knowledgeable about Japan. He was respected by people of all political backgrounds.

Junya Ogawa, secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said at a press conference, “He made great contributions to the Japan-U.S. relationship.”

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said at a press conference, “I express my gratitude for his contributions to strengthening Japan-U.S. security relations.”