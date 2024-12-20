Watanabe Dedicated Himself to Development of Sports World; Yomiuri Editor-In-Chief Supported Baseball, Sumo, Soccer

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Watanabe, center, poses for a photo with Shigeo Nagashima, left, and Tatsunori Hara at a press conference in September 2001.

Tsuneo Watanabe, representative director and editor-in-chief of The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, who died Thursday, poured his passion into the development of the sports world even as he was leading the newspaper industry.

As the owner of the Yomiuri Giants for about eight years, starting in 1996, Watanabe was instrumental in the increased flourishing of Japanese professional baseball.

Tsuneo Watanabe writes an article during his time as a reporter in the political news department.

He played a leading role in introducing the free agent system and overhauling the draft system, paving the way for players to freely decide where to play.

In the midst of turbulent times, including while the entire structure of the baseball world was changing, he made every effort to increase the sport’s prosperity, despite occasional criticism.

Yokohama DeNA BayStars owner Tomoko Namba, 62, recalled meeting Watanabe before DeNA Co. joined the Central League as owner of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in 2011.

“I had a great conversation [with Mr. Watanabe] on a variety of topics that went beyond baseball. I was nervous and stiff at first, but by the time I left the room, I was completely charmed by him,” she said. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everything he did.”

Former Yomiuri Giants manager Tatsunori Hara, 66, was inspired as a player and manager by Watanabe’s enthusiasm.

“He was a mentor who had a strong influence on my life. I would like to thank him for his efforts for baseball, Japan and the whole world,” he said.

Watanabe also put a lot of effort into revitalizing other sports, such as professional sumo and soccer.

He was a member of the Japan Sumo Association’s Yokozuna Deliberation Council from July 1991 to January 2005 and served as its chairman for two years, starting in January 2001.

Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku, 61, who previously wrestled as yokozuna Hokutoumi, pointed out that The Yomiuri Shimbun publishes the sumo magazine “Ozumo,” and said: “Mr. Watanabe worked hard to promote sumo culture. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to him for his kindness during his lifetime and offer my heartfelt condolences.”