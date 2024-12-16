Pioneering Japanese Art-House Animation Creator Yoji Kuri Dies at 96; Artist Instrumental in Forming Japan Animation Association
16:36 JST, December 16, 2024
Yoji Kuri, a pioneering creator of artistic animated films, has died aged 96, his website announced on Sunday.
Hailing from Fukui Prefecture, Kuri studied under cartoonist Taizo Yokoyama among others and drew nonsensical manga. In 1960, he formed the group Animation Sannin no Kai (Animation group of three) with fellow artists Ryohei Yanagihara and Hiroshi Manabe, creating avant-garde works of animation.
Kuri’s 1962 short film, “Ningen Dobutsuen” (“Clap Vocalism,” or literally “Human zoo”) was internationally acclaimed and won many awards. He also produced animation for such TV shows as NHK’s “Minna no Uta” and Nippon TV’s “11 PM” and designed the official logo for Nippon TV’s annual charity show, “24 Jikan Terebi” (“24-Hour Television”). Kuri was also instrumental in establishing the Japan Animation Association.
From 1958 to 1960, Kuri produced a single-panel cartoon titled “Tachimiseki” (standing room) for the evening edition of The Yomiuri Shimbun. In 2006, he received a special achievement award at the Tokyo International Anime Fair, and in 2011 he was decorated with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.
Yuri’s funeral has already taken place, attended by his family and those close to him.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Japan Star Miho Nakayama’s Death Unlikely Caused by Foul Play; Tokyo Police Make Conclusion After Autopsy (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Christmas TV Movies Are in Their Taylor Swift Era, with Two Swift-inspired Films Airing This Year