Princess Kako ‘Feels Close Tie Between Japan, Greece’; Attending Corfu Island Event Celebrating 125th Anniversary of Relations Between Tokyo, Athens

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako gives a speech on Kerkyra Island, Greece, on Thursday.

KERKYRA, Greece — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, attended an event commemorating the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece and 2024 as the year of culture and tourism between both countries at the Corfu Museum of Asian Art on the Kerkyra Island, also known as Corfu Island, in Greece on Thursday, as part of her trip to Greece.

The event was attended by Greek Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, and a local governor.

In her greeting speech, Princess Kako revealed that she had previously heard from her mother, Crown Princess Kiko, about her fond childhood memories of a family trip to Greece.

“I’m so happy that I’ve been able to experience the diverse attractions of Greece and feel the close tie between our countries,” Princess Kako said.

Later, the princess toured the exhibits at the museum, including a fan painting by Edo period (1603-1867) ukiyo-e artist Toshusai Sharaku.