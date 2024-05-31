Princess Kako ‘Feels Close Tie Between Japan, Greece’; Attending Corfu Island Event Celebrating 125th Anniversary of Relations Between Tokyo, Athens
20:00 JST, May 31, 2024
KERKYRA, Greece — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, attended an event commemorating the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece and 2024 as the year of culture and tourism between both countries at the Corfu Museum of Asian Art on the Kerkyra Island, also known as Corfu Island, in Greece on Thursday, as part of her trip to Greece.
The event was attended by Greek Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, and a local governor.
In her greeting speech, Princess Kako revealed that she had previously heard from her mother, Crown Princess Kiko, about her fond childhood memories of a family trip to Greece.
“I’m so happy that I’ve been able to experience the diverse attractions of Greece and feel the close tie between our countries,” Princess Kako said.
Later, the princess toured the exhibits at the museum, including a fan painting by Edo period (1603-1867) ukiyo-e artist Toshusai Sharaku.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate