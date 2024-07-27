Princess Kako Attends Equestrian Competition Opening; Encourages Athletes, Supporters to Do their Best

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako gives words of encouragement in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the opening ceremony of the 58th All-Japan High School Equestrian Competition in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday.

“I believe this will be a special time for you all. Give your best in the competition, cheer them on, and support the competition and the athletes,” the princess said in her opening address, encouraging the 184 students from 36 schools across the country who are competing in the event.