Emperor, Empress Host Tea Party for Leaders Taking Part in Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting; Wishes for Mutual Friendship and Goodwill
15:43 JST, July 18, 2024
The Emperor and the Empress hosted a tea party at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday for heads of state and other guests from 14 countries and territories visiting Japan for the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting 2024.
The 23 guests from island nations and territories such as the Cook Islands met with the Imperial couple, as well as Crown Prince Akishino and his second daughter, Princess Kako.
The Emperor expressed his wish that their mutual friendship and goodwill would be further strengthened through the meeting.
