Concert Celebrates 90th Birthdays of Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita; Violinist Yasuko Otani Among Performers
17:33 JST, July 11, 2024
A concert celebrating the 90th birthdays of the Emperor Emeritus and Emperor Emerita took place on Wednesday. The event was held at Tokagakudo Concert Hall, located in the Imperial Palace’s East Gardens in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.
The Emperor Emeritus turned 90 in December last year, and the Empress Emerita will have her 90th birthday in October this year.
Among those in attendance were the Emperor, the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako.
Violinist Yasuko Otani performed along with other musicians acquainted with the Emperor Emeritus and Emperor Emerita, who applauded enthusiastically and thanked the performers afterward.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
-
Emperor’s Role in Japan-U.K. Ties / Japan Emperor Draws on Student Days at Oxford University; U.K. Experience Helped Shape Approach to Current Duties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming