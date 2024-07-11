Concert Celebrates 90th Birthdays of Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita; Violinist Yasuko Otani Among Performers

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: The Empress Emerita, the Emperor Emeritus, the Emperor and the Empress are seated for a concert at Tokagakudo Concert Hall on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

A concert celebrating the 90th birthdays of the Emperor Emeritus and Emperor Emerita took place on Wednesday. The event was held at Tokagakudo Concert Hall, located in the Imperial Palace’s East Gardens in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Emperor Emeritus turned 90 in December last year, and the Empress Emerita will have her 90th birthday in October this year.

Among those in attendance were the Emperor, the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako.

Violinist Yasuko Otani performed along with other musicians acquainted with the Emperor Emeritus and Emperor Emerita, who applauded enthusiastically and thanked the performers afterward.