News in Pictures / Japan’s Emperor, Empress’ Visit Reaffirms Special Ties with U.K.; Toasting at Buckingham Palace; Tree Planting at Oxford

The Emperor and Empress, center, pose for a photo with King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London on June 25.

The visit of the Emperor and the Empress to the United Kingdom last week was marked by a positive atmosphere, one looking ahead to the future of the bilateral relationship.

The Emperor and Empress visit Westminster Abbey in London on June 25.

The Emperor and Empress stand after laying flowers at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey in London on June 25.

The Emperor signs a guest book at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey in London on June 25.

The signatures of the Emperor and Empress at Westminster Abbey in London on June 25









The Imperial couple attended a welcome ceremony in central London on June 25, the first official event of their state visit. The couple then joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in horse-led carriages and paraded through The Mall, smiling at and waving to the many people gathered along the road.

The Emperor and King Charles III ride in an open carriage heading to Buckingham Palace in London on June 25.

Japanese and British flags line The Mall in London on June 25.

King Charles III, the Emperor, left, the Empress and Queen Camilla, right, make their way along the East Gallery to attend the state banquet in London on June 25.(Pool via AP)

King Charles III talks with the Emperor during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on June 25. (Pool via Reuters)







At the state banquet at Buckingham Palace that evening, the king said, “At the core of our partnership is a close friendship; one based on a mutual understanding of the importance of international rules and global institutions, forged from the lessons of history, including its darkest years.”

The Emperor reflected on the strained relationship revived by the efforts of their predecessors, including Queen Elizabeth II and the Emperor Emeritus, stating, “We can say that we are fortunate to have been given the opportunity to climb even higher on this grand, broad-based mountain.”

The Emperor, front left, visits Windsor Castle near London on Thursday.

The Emperor and Empress talk with children at an origami workshop held at a museum in London on Thursday.

The Emperor observes the Thames Barrier in London on Monday. (Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun)

The Emperor visits the Royal College of Music in central London on June 26.







On Thursday afternoon, the Emperor offered flowers at the graves of the late queen and her husband Prince Philip at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to the west of London, after finishing his itinerary as a state guest.

“The queen and Prince Philip were really kind to me. I visited their graves to express my heartfelt thanks to them,” the Emperor said.

Emperor and Empress visit University of Oxford in Oxford, England, on Friday.

Emperor and Empress plant a cherry tree during a visit to Merton college in Oxford, England, on Friday. (Pool photo via AP)

Emperor and Empress plant a cherry tree during a visit to Merton college in Oxford, England, on Friday.

Emperor and Empress wave to wellwishers during a visit to Balliol College at Oxford University in Oxford, England, on Friday. (Reuters)

Head of Baliol College Helen Ghosh, right, and Chancellor of the University of Oxford Chris Patten, second right, welcome the Emperor and Empress as they arrive for a visit to Balliol College in Oxford, England on Friday.(Pool Photo via AP)

The Emperor and Empress walk in procession, following a ceremony where the Empress received an honorary degree in Oxford, England, on Friday.(Reuters)











On Friday, the final day of their stay in the United Kingdom, the Emperor and Empress visited their alma mater colleges at the University of Oxford. It was the first time the Imperial couple had visited their alma maters together.