Princess Kako Visits Corfu Island During Greece Trip; Tours World Heritage Old Town
11:39 JST, May 30, 2024
CORFU ISLAND, Greece – Princess Kako stopped by the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea during her trip to Greece. She toured the Old Town of Corfu, registered as a World Heritage site.
The streets of the old town still retain many of the characteristics of the Republic of Venice (now northern Italy), which ruled the island until the 18th century. After visiting the city hall, the princess walked through its alleys and squares.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate