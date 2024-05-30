Home>Society>Imperial Family

Princess Kako Visits Corfu Island During Greece Trip; Tours World Heritage Old Town

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako, center, smiles as she is welcomed by the Old Town of Corfu residents in Greece on Wednesday.

11:39 JST, May 30, 2024

CORFU ISLAND, Greece – Princess Kako stopped by the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea during her trip to Greece. She toured the Old Town of Corfu, registered as a World Heritage site.

The streets of the old town still retain many of the characteristics of the Republic of Venice (now northern Italy), which ruled the island until the 18th century. After visiting the city hall, the princess walked through its alleys and squares.

