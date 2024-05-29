Home>Society>Imperial Family

Princess Kako Visits Site of First Modern Olympic Games in Athens; Talks with Children at Local Judo Club

Princess Kako looks at the torch plate at the museum in the Panathinaiko Stadium in Athens on Tuesday.

By Yumiko Kurashige / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

13:43 JST, May 29, 2024

ATHENS – Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the Panathinaiko Stadium in Athens, where the first modern Olympic Games were held in 1896, on Tuesday afternoon.

The princess was guided by the president of the Greek Olympic Committee and others as she toured the stadium, which is made of marble. Inside the museum, Kako viewed the torch plate used for the handover ceremony and torches used in past games.

Afterwards, she visited a local judo club and spoke to children practicing hard, wishing them good luck.

Princess Kako visits a judo club and talks to children in Athens.
