Princess Kako Visits Site of First Modern Olympic Games in Athens; Talks with Children at Local Judo Club
13:43 JST, May 29, 2024
ATHENS – Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, visited the Panathinaiko Stadium in Athens, where the first modern Olympic Games were held in 1896, on Tuesday afternoon.
The princess was guided by the president of the Greek Olympic Committee and others as she toured the stadium, which is made of marble. Inside the museum, Kako viewed the torch plate used for the handover ceremony and torches used in past games.
Afterwards, she visited a local judo club and spoke to children practicing hard, wishing them good luck.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Real Wages Drop in March for Record 24th Straight Month; 2.5％ Decline Attributed to Higher Consumer Price Index