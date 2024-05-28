Japan’s Princess Kako Marks 125 Years of Diplomatic Relations with Greece at Athens Ceremony
16:13 JST, May 28, 2024
ATHENS – Princes Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended a ceremony in Athens to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece.
Dressed in a kimono, Princess Kako spoke at the ceremony on how Greek culture, including the Greek story collection “Aesop’s Fables,” has long been popular in Japan.
“I hope the mutual understanding and exchange between our two nations will further progress,” the princess said.
The ceremony was attended by approximately 240 people, including Greece’s culture and tourism ministers and Japanese living in the country.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
-
Curtain Closes on Viral Mt. Fuji View; Displeased Locals, Safety Concerns Cited as Reasons to Take Action
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Real Wages Drop in March for Record 24th Straight Month; 2.5％ Decline Attributed to Higher Consumer Price Index