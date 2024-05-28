Japan’s Princess Kako Marks 125 Years of Diplomatic Relations with Greece at Athens Ceremony

Yumiko Kurashige / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako speaks at the ceremony marking the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece on Monday in Athens.

ATHENS – Princes Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended a ceremony in Athens to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece.

Dressed in a kimono, Princess Kako spoke at the ceremony on how Greek culture, including the Greek story collection “Aesop’s Fables,” has long been popular in Japan.

“I hope the mutual understanding and exchange between our two nations will further progress,” the princess said.

The ceremony was attended by approximately 240 people, including Greece’s culture and tourism ministers and Japanese living in the country.