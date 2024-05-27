Princess Kako Arrives in Greece; Visits Parthenon, Will Visit Greek President During Trip
13:45 JST, May 27, 2024
ATHENS — Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, arrived in Athens for her official visit on Sunday.
Her visit coincides with the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece. Her itinerary includes attending a commemorative ceremony and paying a courtesy visit to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
On her first day, Princess Kako visited the Parthenon in the Acropolis, a World Heritage Site in Athens, donning a blue blouse and white pants in honor of the Greek flag colors. She spent about an hour and a half carefully looking around. A Greek archeologist explained the restoration of the ruins to her and she enthusiastically asked questions while looking up at the huge temple.
Princess Kako will also visit the islands Corfu and Salamis in the Ionian Sea during her stay in Greece through Friday.
