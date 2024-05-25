Princess Kako Leaves for Official Visit to Greece

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako is seen at Haneda airport on Saturday before leaving for Greece.

Princess Kako left Japan on Saturday for an official visit to Greece.

This is the third official visit to a foreign country by the princess, who is the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. Her previous such trip, to Peru, occurred last year.

At around 9:45 a.m., Princess Kako, dressed in a pink suit, was seen off by Imperial Household Agency staff and others in front of the boarding gate at Haneda airport. When a member of the public called out to wish her a good trip, she smiled and waved in response as she headed toward her plane.

During her official visit, which will last until June 1, the princess will attend a ceremony in Athens to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece. She will also pay a courtesy call on Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.