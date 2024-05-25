Home>Society>Imperial Family

Princess Kako Leaves for Official Visit to Greece

Princess Kako is seen at Haneda airport on Saturday before leaving for Greece.

17:05 JST, May 25, 2024

Princess Kako left Japan on Saturday for an official visit to Greece.

This is the third official visit to a foreign country by the princess, who is the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. Her previous such trip, to Peru, occurred last year.

At around 9:45 a.m., Princess Kako, dressed in a pink suit, was seen off by Imperial Household Agency staff and others in front of the boarding gate at Haneda airport. When a member of the public called out to wish her a good trip, she smiled and waved in response as she headed toward her plane.

During her official visit, which will last until June 1, the princess will attend a ceremony in Athens to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece. She will also pay a courtesy call on Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

