Japan Emperor Plants Rice Seedlings at Imperial Palace Grounds in Annual Tradition

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor receives a rice seedling from a staff member at a paddy near the Biological Laboratory of the Imperial Household on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Emperor planted rice seedlings at a paddy near the Biological Laboratory of the Imperial Household on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday, as part of his annual custom.

Wearing a light-blue long-sleeved shirt, navy trousers and black rubber boots, the Emperor bent down to carefully plant a total of 20 seedlings of non-glutinous Nihon Masari rice and sticky Mangetsu Mochi rice.

The rice is scheduled to be harvested around mid-September. The harvested rice will be offered to gods at the Niiname-sai ceremony in November.