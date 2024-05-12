Princess Kako Attends Tokyo Ceremony Recognizing Greenery Efforts; Gives Comment Supporting Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako, left, greets an attendee at a ceremony for the Midori no Kanshasai event held in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo on Saturday.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended a ceremony for the Midori no Kanshasai event held in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo on Saturday.

“It’s profoundly meaningful that people from various positions cherish and make efforts toward promoting greenery,”Princess Kako said at the event for recognizing organizations and individuals who have contributed to the promotion of greenery.