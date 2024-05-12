Princess Aiko Visits Exhibition as Her 1st Solo Official Duty; Observes Ancient Literary Manuscripts
12:00 JST, May 12, 2024
Princess Aiko, the only child of the Emperor and Empress, visited the National Archives of Japan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday to observe the special exhibition of ancient literary manuscripts themed around dreams. This is the princess’s first time attending official duties alone.
Princess Aiko studied classical literature at university. The current exhibition has 39 items on display, including literary manuscripts from about 1,000 years ago.
While looking at a rare commentary of The Tale of Genji, believed to be the world’s oldest full-length novel, she asked the guiding staffer, “How many years did it take for this to be written?”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
-
Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal