Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita Still Care For People;Prayer, Travel, Rest Are Parts of Current Lifestyle
20:00 JST, May 1, 2024
The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita are still mindful about people of this country. They always offer silent prayers on anniversaries of catastrophic disasters, such as the atomic bombings and the Great East Japan Earthquake.
The Imperial couple continue with their daily routines, such as taking walks every morning and evening and reading books aloud after breakfast. When pandemic-related travel restrictions were eased in May last year, they made trips to Kyoto and Nara prefectures. In August last year, they rested in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.
