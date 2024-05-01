Crown Princess Kiko, President of Japan Anti-Tuberculosis Association, Visits Kiyose City Museum in Tokyo
9:33 JST, May 1, 2024
Crown Princess Kiko, president of the Japan Anti-Tuberculosis Association, visited the Kiyose City Museum in Tokyo, and inspected the permanent exhibition on tuberculosis on Tuesday.
The city is known for having established the first public tuberculosis sanatorium hospital in the Tama region before World War II. The museum displays about 50 items including daily necessities of hospitalized patients.
Looking at photos of a shopping street, which was once busy, near the hospital, the crown princess said, “I can see that patients, hospital staff and the street have developed by supporting each other.”
