Japanese Emperor Sows Rice at Imperial Palace in Annual Tradition

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor sows rice at the Imperial Palace on Wednesday.

The Emperor sowed rice in an annual tradition in seedbeds at the Imperial Palace on Wednesday. Dressed in a gray jacket, navy blue trousers and black shoes, the Emperor crouched down and sowed about 720 rice seeds. He sowed two rice cultivars, the non-glutinous Nihonmasari and Mangetsumochi glutinous rice, in seedbeds beside the Imperial Palace’s institute of biology. The seedlings grown will be transplanted into the Imperial Palace’s rice paddies around mid-May.