Princess Aiko Attends Gagaku Court Music Concert; Princess Reportedly Enjoyed Concert Greatly
13:09 JST, April 16, 2024
Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and the Empress, attended a spring gagaku — traditional court music and dances — concert on Monday. The concert took place at the Imperial Household Agency’s Music Department on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. It was the first time for the princess to attend a concert on her own.
Among the six gagaku pieces performed at the concert was “Shikite,” which involves dancers removing their right sleeves at the shoulder. The princess occasionally put on her glasses as she watched the performance. According to the staff who accompanied her, the princess said she enjoyed the concert very much.
