Princess Kako Watches Japan High School Girl’s Baseball Championship Tournament Final Game

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Princess Kako applauds baseball players at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:46 JST, April 7, 2024

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, watched a high school baseball girl’s game at Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

On the day, the final game was held for the 25th Japan High School Girl’s Baseball Campionship Tournament, with Tokai University Shizuoka Shoyo High School and Kobe Koryo Gakuen High School playing against each other.

The princess watched the game at a guest room in the stadium and applauded loudly every time the teams scored.

