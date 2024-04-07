Crown Prince Akishino, Prince Hisahito Explore Tamagawa University’s Agricultural Facilities
14:04 JST, April 7, 2024
Crown Prince Akishino and his eldest son, Prince Hisahito, visited research facilities and a biotope belonging to Tamagawa University’s faculty of agriculture in Machida, Tokyo, on Saturday.
In the insect laboratory, they had the opportunity to handle a hornet’s nest and observe live honey bees while receiving an explanation about the ecology of bees. Prince Hisahito, while intently observing the honeybee hive, asked, “Can you tell which ones are likely to become males from the larval stage?”
