Princess Kako to visit Greece in late May; Courtesy Visit to President in Athens Considered

The Imperial Household Agency announced Wednesday that Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, will make an official visit to Greece in late May for about one week.

The Greek government in late March extended an invitation to visit because this year marks the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece. It is also designated as the “Year of Culture and Tourism between Japan and Greece.” Princess Kako is expected to make a courtesy visit to the President of Greece in Athens, the capital of Greece.