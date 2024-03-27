Princess Aiko Pays Visit to Ise Grand Shrines in Mie Prefecture
11:36 JST, March 27, 2024
Princess Aiko visited the Ise Grand Shrines in Ise, Mie Prefecture, to report on her graduation from Gakushuin University, making her first solo trip to a rural area of the country.
Wearing a long white dress, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress visited the Outer Shrine on Tuesday in a light drizzle before visiting the Inner Shrine, which enshrines the sun goddess Amaterasu Omikami, Shinto’s most venerated deity. The princess offered a tamagushi tree branch to the goddess, who is also the Imperial family’s ancestral deity.
