Princess Aiko Pays Visit to Ise Grand Shrines in Mie Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko visits the Inner Shrine of the Ise Grand Shrines in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Princess Aiko visited the Ise Grand Shrines in Ise, Mie Prefecture, to report on her graduation from Gakushuin University, making her first solo trip to a rural area of the country.

Wearing a long white dress, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress visited the Outer Shrine on Tuesday in a light drizzle before visiting the Inner Shrine, which enshrines the sun goddess Amaterasu Omikami, Shinto’s most venerated deity. The princess offered a tamagushi tree branch to the goddess, who is also the Imperial family’s ancestral deity.