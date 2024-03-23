Home>Society>Imperial Family

Imperial Palace Street Opens for Cherry Blossom Viewing; Most Trees Not Yet in Bloom

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:00 JST, March 23, 2024

Visitors to the Imperial Palace’s Inui Street walk in the cold rain to take photos of cherry trees. The street was opened to the public on Saturday for an annual event that coincides with the cherry blossom season. However, the recent return of colder weather has delayed the blossoming of most of the trees, with most still in bud. The street is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until March 31.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Imperial Family Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING