Imperial Palace Street Opens for Cherry Blossom Viewing; Most Trees Not Yet in Bloom
15:00 JST, March 23, 2024
Visitors to the Imperial Palace’s Inui Street walk in the cold rain to take photos of cherry trees. The street was opened to the public on Saturday for an annual event that coincides with the cherry blossom season. However, the recent return of colder weather has delayed the blossoming of most of the trees, with most still in bud. The street is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until March 31.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Tokyo, Kanto Shake as M4.7 Quake Hits Coast Off Chiba Pref.: No Tsunami Warning, Advisory Issued
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
- Promissory Note Maturity Date to be Shortened by Half; Government to Revise Regulations for First Time in 60 Years
- Japan Real Wages Fall 0.6％ in Jan.
- “Shunto” Pay Hike Demands Top 5% for 1st Time in 30 Yrs