Imperial Palace Street Opens for Cherry Blossom Viewing; Most Trees Not Yet in Bloom

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors to the Imperial Palace’s Inui Street walk in the cold rain to take photos of cherry trees. The street was opened to the public on Saturday for an annual event that coincides with the cherry blossom season. However, the recent return of colder weather has delayed the blossoming of most of the trees, with most still in bud. The street is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until March 31.