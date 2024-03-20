Princess Aiko, 22, Attends Graduation Ceremony at Gakushuin University

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko is seen before the graduation ceremony of Gakushuin University in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning.

Princess Aiko, 22, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attend her graduation ceremony at the Gakushuin University in the Mejiro district, Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning.

The princess arrived at school around 9:20 a.m., dressed in a sakura-colored furisode kimono and navy blue hakama. When asked by the press about her reflection of university life, she replied with a smile: “I have learned many new things and spent a fulfilling four years. I am also happy and grateful to have met wonderful teachers and friends.”