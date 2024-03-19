Princess Aiko to Make Solo Trip to Ise Jingu for 1st Time

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Princess Aiko is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Jan. 1.

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Princess Aiko, the only child of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, will make her first solo trip to Ise Jingu, in order to report her graduation from Gakushuin University, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The last time the 22-year-old princess visited the Shinto shrine complex in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, was in 2014, when she was accompanied by her parents.

The agency said that Princess Aiko will visit Mie and neighboring Nara Prefecture on March 26-27. She will arrive in Mie and visit the Geku and Naiku areas of the shrine on the first day.

On March 27, she will visit the Saiku Historical Museum in the Mie town of Meiwa and then travel to Nara, where she will pay a visit to the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu. She will return to Tokyo that evening.