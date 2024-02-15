Crown Prince Akishino Visits Kanazawa Hospital; Encourages Victims of Noto Earthquake, Medical Workers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino, left, arrives at Saiseikai Kanazawa Hospital in Kanazawa on Wednesday.

KANAZAWA — Crown Prince Akishino visited Saiseikai Kanazawa Hospital in Kanazawa on Wednesday to encourage victims of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake and the medical staff who have been treating them.

The crown prince arrived at the hospital by car shortly after noon and met with 17 patients and medical workers for about an hour.

According to hospital officials, he spoke with a woman hospitalized with broken bones when a house collapsed because of the temblor that hit on Jan. 1. Holding the woman’s hand, Crown Prince Akishino said to her, “I’m sorry you had a difficult time.”

Doctors and nurses from affected areas and across the country have been going to the hospital to support operations.

According to the hospital, Crown Prince Akishino, who is the Patron of the Social Welfare Organization Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation Inc., said to the medical staff, “Please take care of your health and work hard for the victims.”